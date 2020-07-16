All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:19 AM

4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE

4768 Sabal Key Drive · (941) 730-5674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4768 Sabal Key Drive, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,330

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent July 1st. Perfectly appointed with a private backyard, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and each bedroom having its own bath are just a few of the numerous amenities. Home also boasts a screened in lanai with a spacious storage space. Large kitchen with an inside utility room and washer and dryer also included with tenancy. Both bedrooms are upstairs and half bath is downstairs for your guests. Sabal Key is a community that is centrally located with a Publix and Starbucks right around the corner. It is gated, has a community pool/clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts and playground. Close to everything that Sarasota and Manatee has to offer. First, last and security deposit due upon move in. One small pet considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $300 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have any available units?
4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
