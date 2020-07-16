4768 SABAL KEY DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse available for rent July 1st. Perfectly appointed with a private backyard, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and each bedroom having its own bath are just a few of the numerous amenities. Home also boasts a screened in lanai with a spacious storage space. Large kitchen with an inside utility room and washer and dryer also included with tenancy. Both bedrooms are upstairs and half bath is downstairs for your guests. Sabal Key is a community that is centrally located with a Publix and Starbucks right around the corner. It is gated, has a community pool/clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts and playground. Close to everything that Sarasota and Manatee has to offer. First, last and security deposit due upon move in. One small pet considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $300 pet fee.