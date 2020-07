Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR END UNIT AT MIRROR LAKE. ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LAMINATED FLOORS & CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN. FULL SIZE WAHSER AND DRYER. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, BARBECUE AREAS, SAUNA, JACUZZY AND TENNIS COURT. SUPER DESIRABLE LOCATION VERY CLOSE TO IMG AND STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA.TAKE A SHORT RIDE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND PRESTINE BEACHES. IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. CALL ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS.