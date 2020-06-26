All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

3509 67TH TERRACE E

3509 67th Terrace East · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3509 67th Terrace East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,510

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY !

Be the one to rent this sparkling 3 bedroom/3 bathroom pool home, which got completed and meticulously decorated by the owner to be ready for YOU ! It is turnkey furnished with "wood-optic" tiles throughout. All bedrooms have kingsize beds and all bathrooms have walk-in showers. The screened lanai and pool with that "Florida-Sunset" over the lake will make Your stay a special one to remember. Available for 2 weeks min. rental, in season (10/01-03/31) $1750/week, off season (04/01-09/31) $1505/week. No smoking and no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have any available units?
3509 67TH TERRACE E has a unit available for $6,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have?
Some of 3509 67TH TERRACE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 67TH TERRACE E currently offering any rent specials?
3509 67TH TERRACE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 67TH TERRACE E pet-friendly?
No, 3509 67TH TERRACE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E offer parking?
Yes, 3509 67TH TERRACE E offers parking.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 67TH TERRACE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have a pool?
Yes, 3509 67TH TERRACE E has a pool.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have accessible units?
No, 3509 67TH TERRACE E does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 67TH TERRACE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 67TH TERRACE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 67TH TERRACE E does not have units with air conditioning.
