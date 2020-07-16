2362 123RD PLACE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!