Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:24 AM

2362 123RD PLACE E

2362 123rd Place East · (855) 406-7368
Location

2362 123rd Place East, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have any available units?
2362 123RD PLACE E has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2362 123RD PLACE E have?
Some of 2362 123RD PLACE E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 123RD PLACE E currently offering any rent specials?
2362 123RD PLACE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 123RD PLACE E pet-friendly?
No, 2362 123RD PLACE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E offer parking?
Yes, 2362 123RD PLACE E offers parking.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 123RD PLACE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have a pool?
No, 2362 123RD PLACE E does not have a pool.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have accessible units?
No, 2362 123RD PLACE E does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2362 123RD PLACE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2362 123RD PLACE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2362 123RD PLACE E does not have units with air conditioning.
