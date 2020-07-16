All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

16804 VARDON TERRACE

16804 Vardon Terrace · (941) 803-7522
Location

16804 Vardon Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
BRING YOUR BAGS & LIVE IN PARADISE! This Beautifully furnished TURNKEY Condo available annually or Seasonal is situated on a huge lake with Golf course & Preserve views from your private Lanai. Only $214 for Transfer Fee includes Membership to two Arnold Palmer Golf Courses, 8 Clay lighted Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball, zero entry Resort Pool & Hot tub, Satellite Pools, TIKI Bar with food service, luxurious SPA, Full Fitness Center, Classes & miles of walking trails. Upscale designer decorated Condo with an OPEN feel. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and cute eating area with granite breakfast bar. Opened up Bright living room with sliders out to 3rd floor Lanai, which is a True Sanctuary with spectacular views. The Master Bedroom towards front of unit allows for privacy and has it's own bathroom with spacious shower. The second Bedroom has hall bathroom right outside & also towards front of unit. Enjoy doing laundry INSIDE Condo and large Storage Room across from unit. Elevator in building. This is an Amenity-Rich Community that even the most discerning Renters will enjoy! Make appointment today to view before gone! STILL AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021- MARCH & APRIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have any available units?
16804 VARDON TERRACE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have?
Some of 16804 VARDON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16804 VARDON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
16804 VARDON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16804 VARDON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 16804 VARDON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 16804 VARDON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16804 VARDON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 16804 VARDON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 16804 VARDON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16804 VARDON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16804 VARDON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16804 VARDON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
