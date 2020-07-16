16804 VARDON TERRACE

Amenities

BRING YOUR BAGS & LIVE IN PARADISE! This Beautifully furnished TURNKEY Condo available annually or Seasonal is situated on a huge lake with Golf course & Preserve views from your private Lanai. Only $214 for Transfer Fee includes Membership to two Arnold Palmer Golf Courses, 8 Clay lighted Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball, zero entry Resort Pool & Hot tub, Satellite Pools, TIKI Bar with food service, luxurious SPA, Full Fitness Center, Classes & miles of walking trails. Upscale designer decorated Condo with an OPEN feel. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and cute eating area with granite breakfast bar. Opened up Bright living room with sliders out to 3rd floor Lanai, which is a True Sanctuary with spectacular views. The Master Bedroom towards front of unit allows for privacy and has it's own bathroom with spacious shower. The second Bedroom has hall bathroom right outside & also towards front of unit. Enjoy doing laundry INSIDE Condo and large Storage Room across from unit. Elevator in building. This is an Amenity-Rich Community that even the most discerning Renters will enjoy! Make appointment today to view before gone! STILL AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021- MARCH & APRIL