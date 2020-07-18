All apartments in Manatee County
15315 Skip Jack Loop

Location

15315 Skip Jack Loop, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,240

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2083 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Move-in Ready Rental or Rent-to-Own 3BR/3Bath Home!
Family home in Greenbrook with fresh updates that is truly move-in ready. Home interior has new paint, new carpet, tile was professionally cleaned and re-grouted. Also, brand new GE microwave and gas range were purchased to match the newer stainless fridge and dishwasher. The home is filled with natural light, which is rare in a two-story home. In addition to an eat-in kitchen, the home offers a dining room for your formal events and Holidays. A powder room on the main floor is perfect for your guests. The back lanai is screened and enormous and enjoys views of the lake behind the home. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and includes a wonderful bonus room for all of the extra games and fun stuff. The master suite includes a separate shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms are toward the front of the home and share a full guest bathroom. This property is neat as a pin, in a wonderful family neighborhood with great schools and easy access to the all that Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and Bradenton has to offer!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of FINE PROPERTIES
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have any available units?
15315 Skip Jack Loop has a unit available for $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have?
Some of 15315 Skip Jack Loop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15315 Skip Jack Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15315 Skip Jack Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15315 Skip Jack Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 15315 Skip Jack Loop is pet friendly.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop offer parking?
No, 15315 Skip Jack Loop does not offer parking.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15315 Skip Jack Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have a pool?
No, 15315 Skip Jack Loop does not have a pool.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have accessible units?
No, 15315 Skip Jack Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15315 Skip Jack Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 15315 Skip Jack Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 15315 Skip Jack Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
