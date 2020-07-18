15315 Skip Jack Loop

Amenities

Move-in Ready Rental or Rent-to-Own 3BR/3Bath Home!

Family home in Greenbrook with fresh updates that is truly move-in ready. Home interior has new paint, new carpet, tile was professionally cleaned and re-grouted. Also, brand new GE microwave and gas range were purchased to match the newer stainless fridge and dishwasher. The home is filled with natural light, which is rare in a two-story home. In addition to an eat-in kitchen, the home offers a dining room for your formal events and Holidays. A powder room on the main floor is perfect for your guests. The back lanai is screened and enormous and enjoys views of the lake behind the home. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and includes a wonderful bonus room for all of the extra games and fun stuff. The master suite includes a separate shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms are toward the front of the home and share a full guest bathroom. This property is neat as a pin, in a wonderful family neighborhood with great schools and easy access to the all that Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and Bradenton has to offer!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.

