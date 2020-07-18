11341 82ND STREET E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access

Gated Community. 4 bedroom 2 bath with your own fenced back yard. Main area has tile. All but one bedroom has carpet. Lots of open living space. Living room, family room, separate dining area and eat in area in the kitchen. Unique backyard with brick open pit. Light and Bright and plenty of space to entertain. Easy access to the amenities such as community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball and playground. Rent includes amenities, basic cable, and WiFi. Owner may include lawn care. okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.