Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

11341 82ND STREET E

11341 82nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11341 82nd Street East, Manatee County, FL 34219

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Gated Community. 4 bedroom 2 bath with your own fenced back yard. Main area has tile. All but one bedroom has carpet. Lots of open living space. Living room, family room, separate dining area and eat in area in the kitchen. Unique backyard with brick open pit. Light and Bright and plenty of space to entertain. Easy access to the amenities such as community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball and playground. Rent includes amenities, basic cable, and WiFi. Owner may include lawn care. okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 82ND STREET E have any available units?
11341 82ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 11341 82ND STREET E have?
Some of 11341 82ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 82ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11341 82ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 82ND STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 82ND STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 11341 82ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11341 82ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 11341 82ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11341 82ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11341 82ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11341 82ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11341 82ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
