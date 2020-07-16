Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning extra storage bathtub internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

10441 Hamilton Way Available 08/07/20 ADORABLE 2 BED/1 BATH MYAKKA HOME! Super cute home with updates! - This 2 bedroom/1 bath home is move in ready to go! The home boasts a large living room with two bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen and full bathroom.

Once you walk in you will appreciate the home updates which include laminate flooring throughout, no carpet, newer windows, updated nickel finishes, raised panel doors, newer in-wall HVAC, and a spacious kitchen with pantry and additional storage closet.

The full bath offers bathtub/shower combo and large linen/storage closet.

The lush landscape surrounds the home with a serene coy pond.



This home has been fully updated inside and out and is available for first week of August move in.

.*This home is occupied DO NOT DISTURB tenant.

*2 pet maximum with breed and weight restrictions under 30 lbs. Additional pet deposit.*Renters Insurance required and if pet renters insurance covering pet.

*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ . A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Application fees are not refundable.

*Tenant pays electric/cable/internet/will pay for hooking up all cable / internet to the home via Myakka Communications

*Lawn Care is not included.



(RLNE4964872)