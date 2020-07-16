All apartments in Manatee County
10441 Hamilton Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10441 Hamilton Way

10441 Hamilton Way · No Longer Available
Location

10441 Hamilton Way, Manatee County, FL 34251

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
10441 Hamilton Way Available 08/07/20 ADORABLE 2 BED/1 BATH MYAKKA HOME! Super cute home with updates! - This 2 bedroom/1 bath home is move in ready to go! The home boasts a large living room with two bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen and full bathroom.
Once you walk in you will appreciate the home updates which include laminate flooring throughout, no carpet, newer windows, updated nickel finishes, raised panel doors, newer in-wall HVAC, and a spacious kitchen with pantry and additional storage closet.
The full bath offers bathtub/shower combo and large linen/storage closet.
The lush landscape surrounds the home with a serene coy pond.

This home has been fully updated inside and out and is available for first week of August move in.
.*This home is occupied DO NOT DISTURB tenant.
*2 pet maximum with breed and weight restrictions under 30 lbs. Additional pet deposit.*Renters Insurance required and if pet renters insurance covering pet.
*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ . A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Application fees are not refundable.
*Tenant pays electric/cable/internet/will pay for hooking up all cable / internet to the home via Myakka Communications
*Lawn Care is not included.

(RLNE4964872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

