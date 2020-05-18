400 N OrlandoAve

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience. Imagine coming home to brand new maintenance-free living which affords you the time to enjoy the community amenities and area conveniences at your doorstep. Our mid-rise community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring modern amenities such as luxury plank flooring, granite countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, premium views, valet waste removal service, and garage parking.