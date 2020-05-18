All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 400 N OrlandoAve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
400 N OrlandoAve
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

400 N OrlandoAve

400 N Orlando Ave · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,436

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
valet service
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience. Imagine coming home to brand new maintenance-free living which affords you the time to enjoy the community amenities and area conveniences at your doorstep. Our mid-rise community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring modern amenities such as luxury plank flooring, granite countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, premium views, valet waste removal service, and garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N OrlandoAve have any available units?
400 N OrlandoAve has a unit available for $1,436 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N OrlandoAve have?
Some of 400 N OrlandoAve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N OrlandoAve currently offering any rent specials?
400 N OrlandoAve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N OrlandoAve pet-friendly?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve offer parking?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve does offer parking.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have a pool?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve has a pool.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have accessible units?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 N OrlandoAve?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity