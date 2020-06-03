2430 DELORAINE TRAIL

Amenities
Live in this beautiful 4/2 pool home in the Dommerich area! Pool and lawn care are included! Enjoy the formal living and dining room with all appliances and washer/dryer. This home has wood floors and tile throughout! Great Location next to top rated schools, Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle, and Winter Park High! Also close to Maitland Community Parks! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).