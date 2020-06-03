All apartments in Maitland
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

2430 DELORAINE TRAIL

2430 Deloraine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Deloraine Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in this beautiful 4/2 pool home in the Dommerich area! Pool and lawn care are included! Enjoy the formal living and dining room with all appliances and washer/dryer. This home has wood floors and tile throughout! Great Location next to top rated schools, Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle, and Winter Park High! Also close to Maitland Community Parks! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have any available units?
2430 DELORAINE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have?
Some of 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2430 DELORAINE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 DELORAINE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
