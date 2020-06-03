All apartments in Maitland
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618

1618 Legacy Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Legacy Lake Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit Unit 1618 Available 09/01/19 Large 1 bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 136498

Large 2 story condo with garage in gated community and easy access to I4. Has newly updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops.

Nice and quiet community with pool and gym facility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136498p
Property Id 136498

(RLNE5017840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have any available units?
1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have?
Some of 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 offers parking.
Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 has a pool.
Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have accessible units?
No, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Legacy Park Dr Unit 1618 has units with dishwashers.
