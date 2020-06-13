/
3 bedroom apartments
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15306 HARBOR DRIVE
15306 Harbor Drive, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom house located on the instracoastal waterway in Madeira Beach. This annual rental is very spacious with an open living area overlooking the water. Master bedroom with private bath. 2nd Bathroom has skylight with natural lighting.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15416 2ND STREET E
15416 2nd Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
WELCOME HOME to this spacious, completely renovated beach bungalow that boasts a huge pool, four bedrooms, two and a half baths and the smell the salt air because you are across from the intracoastal waterway and fewer than 1000 feet (3 blocks) from
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
421 VIRGINIA AVENUE
421 Virginia Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
971 sqft
"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12205 SUNSHINE LANE
12205 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2136 sqft
Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5608 32ND AVENUE N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
This 5/2 is perfectly located in the heart of St Petersburg! Walking distance to Westgate elementary and Northwest Recreation Center. Close proximity to Tyrone Square Mall, and our beautiful beaches!!!
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
250 176th Avenue East
250 176th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1726 sqft
250 176th Avenue East Available 06/30/20 Amazing Redington Shores Location!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8375 Robin Road
8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 Available 06/13/20 Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5353 GULF BOULEVARD
5353 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
Welcome to paradise! Look no further for your home away from home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit is located on the 5th floor of the Bella Grande. Centrally located in St.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
11456 106TH STREET
11456 106th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
759 sqft
Wonderful light and bright remodeled solid block house located in prestigious Seminole neighborhood, close to Seminole schools.
