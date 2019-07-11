All apartments in Madeira Beach
572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE

572 Johns Pass Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

572 Johns Pass Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite Living in this Waterfront, Must See 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Pool Home with first class amenities. Enjoy spectacular Sunsets and million-dollar views of the Intracoastal waterways from this sought-after Crystal Island community. This spectacular home includes a custom designed kitchen with a tray tiled ceiling, granite countertops, newer top of the line appliances; Butler not included! A large open floor invites you into this lavishing decorated home, designed for Florida casual living. High style amenities include: Newly Installed Wood Flooring on the first floor, Tile flooring 2nd Floor, Triple Split Floor Plan, a Mineral Pure Pool System, propane tankless hot water heater, New Spa Heater, Hurricane Resistant Windows, Inside Laundry Room/ Party Room, 1st floor waterfront office. And the list goes on. The master retreat is upstairs, with picturesque views of the bay from your 52 foot private balcony, Gym/Studio, the posh master bath that will spoil you, From your living room, you have glass doors that welcome you to your tropical oasis, with a gorgeous, self-cleaning pool & spa, a Tiki bar, an outdoor kitchen with an outside grill, teak cabinets for storage and granite counter tops for entertaining. This is a boat lover's paradise with a boat dock and lift, just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, Beaches & John's Pass Village & Boardwalk. 7-12 Month minimum Lease. Background Check required. All Dimensions are estimated please verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have any available units?
572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have?
Some of 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
