572 JOHNS PASS AVENUE

Exquisite Living in this Waterfront, Must See 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Pool Home with first class amenities. Enjoy spectacular Sunsets and million-dollar views of the Intracoastal waterways from this sought-after Crystal Island community. This spectacular home includes a custom designed kitchen with a tray tiled ceiling, granite countertops, newer top of the line appliances; Butler not included! A large open floor invites you into this lavishing decorated home, designed for Florida casual living. High style amenities include: Newly Installed Wood Flooring on the first floor, Tile flooring 2nd Floor, Triple Split Floor Plan, a Mineral Pure Pool System, propane tankless hot water heater, New Spa Heater, Hurricane Resistant Windows, Inside Laundry Room/ Party Room, 1st floor waterfront office. And the list goes on. The master retreat is upstairs, with picturesque views of the bay from your 52 foot private balcony, Gym/Studio, the posh master bath that will spoil you, From your living room, you have glass doors that welcome you to your tropical oasis, with a gorgeous, self-cleaning pool & spa, a Tiki bar, an outdoor kitchen with an outside grill, teak cabinets for storage and granite counter tops for entertaining. This is a boat lover's paradise with a boat dock and lift, just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, Beaches & John's Pass Village & Boardwalk. 7-12 Month minimum Lease. Background Check required. All Dimensions are estimated please verify.