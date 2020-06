Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy waterfront living in this clean two bedroom, one bath, 1/2 ground floor waterfront duplex near Johns Pass Village. Quiet, mature lady next door with no pets. So close to the beach and John Pass Village action, yet a quiet relaxing atmosphere. Perfect for retired person. Parking is limited to two cars maximum. Furniture in unit is optional and can be removed.