Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
503 129TH AVENUE E
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

503 129TH AVENUE E

503 129th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

503 129th Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing view of sunrise over Boca Ciega bay and Johns Pass! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private deck overlooking the bay! Central heat and air. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Laundry room on site. Assigned parking. 975 sq ft +/-. Dishwasher, Pet friendly. Walk to Johns pass entertainment center for food and fun. Fish off the seawall or dock. Gulf beach a few blocks away! Includes water, sewer, garbage and inside pest control. Long term unfurnished rentals only. (The dock is not available for boats) $1395/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have any available units?
503 129TH AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 503 129TH AVENUE E have?
Some of 503 129TH AVENUE E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 129TH AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
503 129TH AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 129TH AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 129TH AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 503 129TH AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 129TH AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 503 129TH AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 503 129TH AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 129TH AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 129TH AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 129TH AVENUE E has units with air conditioning.

