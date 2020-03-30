503 129TH AVENUE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Amazing view of sunrise over Boca Ciega bay and Johns Pass! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private deck overlooking the bay! Central heat and air. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Laundry room on site. Assigned parking. 975 sq ft +/-. Dishwasher, Pet friendly. Walk to Johns pass entertainment center for food and fun. Fish off the seawall or dock. Gulf beach a few blocks away! Includes water, sewer, garbage and inside pest control. Long term unfurnished rentals only. (The dock is not available for boats) $1395/mo