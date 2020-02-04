37 144th Ave Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Call Ashtin Brock (727) 422-3686 Updated & Well Kept Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment, Sand in your shoes, a breeze in your face, Beach Living at its best. Stunning Views of the Gulf of Mexico, Watch the Beautiful Sunset from your private second floor Deck, or Stroll to the Madeira Beach Public Access, and splash in the surf. This Small multi-family building/community has excellent neighbors whom quickly will become friends. A small well behaved Pet may be considered. References are a Must. This is an Annual Lease Term only, Please No Seasonal/Short Term lease inquiries.

Shopping, restaurants and more minutes away.