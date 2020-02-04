All apartments in Madeira Beach
37 144th Ave Apt 4

37 144th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 144th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Call Ashtin Brock (727) 422-3686 Updated & Well Kept Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment, Sand in your shoes, a breeze in your face, Beach Living at its best. Stunning Views of the Gulf of Mexico, Watch the Beautiful Sunset from your private second floor Deck, or Stroll to the Madeira Beach Public Access, and splash in the surf. This Small multi-family building/community has excellent neighbors whom quickly will become friends. A small well behaved Pet may be considered. References are a Must. This is an Annual Lease Term only, Please No Seasonal/Short Term lease inquiries.
Shopping, restaurants and more minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
37 144th Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 37 144th Ave Apt 4's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 144th Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
37 144th Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 144th Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 144th Ave Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 144th Ave Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

