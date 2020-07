Amenities

Super Clean updated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex 1 block from the beach. Fresh paint inside and out, corner lot with fenced area for pet, walk-in closet in bedroom, quaint tropical backyard area, new range and fridge, new blinds and screens throughout, new ceiling fans and more. Park right at your front door and walk to the beach, restuarants, banking and bus/trolley line. This cute and clean home is ready for immediate move-in and is located in a safe friendly neighborhood.