Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom house located on the instracoastal waterway in Madeira Beach. This annual rental is very spacious with an open living area overlooking the water. Master bedroom with private bath. 2nd Bathroom has skylight with natural lighting. Both bathrooms are updated. There is a pantry off the kitchen with washer & Dryer. Bonus room with Fireplace located on street side of the house. Private Dock. Short walk to the Beach, Winn-Dixie Plaza, and Library. Cruise over to John's Pass on your boat. Room sizes are approximate.