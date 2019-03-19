14925 1ST STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Looking for a relaxing place for the cold winter months up north? Come to the sunny warmer beaches of Madeira Beach and enjoy the breathtaking views of the wide canal from nearly every room in the house. Just pack your bags and enjoy this spacious, open floor plan 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage that is heated and cooled The garage is extra long and can hold a larger car or even a trailer with a jetboat. Home was completely updated in 2017 with new roof, new AC, new Insta hot water heater, new windows and doors, new ceramic tile throughout, updated bathroom, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. New ceiling fans in every room, painted inside and out, epoxy resin finish on patio and sidewalks. Now to top that off the large dock was just built with all new pilings and new composite decking with a 10,000 pound powerlift with remote control. After a long day you can come home and relax in the hot tub with a glasss of wine or your favorite beverage while watching your 70" TV from the hot tub. There is a remote for the TV to work from the spa. The wide open waterway is easy access to the Gulf of Mexico with it being less than 2 miles. It is only 200 steps across the street to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and some of the most gorgeous sunsets. Don't miss this GEM. CALL today to reserve your time