Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14925 1ST STREET E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14925 1ST STREET E

14925 1st Street East · No Longer Available
Location

14925 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Looking for a relaxing place for the cold winter months up north? Come to the sunny warmer beaches of Madeira Beach and enjoy the breathtaking views of the wide canal from nearly every room in the house. Just pack your bags and enjoy this spacious, open floor plan 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage that is heated and cooled The garage is extra long and can hold a larger car or even a trailer with a jetboat. Home was completely updated in 2017 with new roof, new AC, new Insta hot water heater, new windows and doors, new ceramic tile throughout, updated bathroom, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. New ceiling fans in every room, painted inside and out, epoxy resin finish on patio and sidewalks. Now to top that off the large dock was just built with all new pilings and new composite decking with a 10,000 pound powerlift with remote control. After a long day you can come home and relax in the hot tub with a glasss of wine or your favorite beverage while watching your 70" TV from the hot tub. There is a remote for the TV to work from the spa. The wide open waterway is easy access to the Gulf of Mexico with it being less than 2 miles. It is only 200 steps across the street to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and some of the most gorgeous sunsets. Don't miss this GEM. CALL today to reserve your time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14925 1ST STREET E have any available units?
14925 1ST STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14925 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 14925 1ST STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14925 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
14925 1ST STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14925 1ST STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 14925 1ST STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 14925 1ST STREET E does offer parking.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14925 1ST STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E have a pool?
No, 14925 1ST STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 14925 1ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14925 1ST STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 14925 1ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14925 1ST STREET E has units with air conditioning.
