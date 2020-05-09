14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living the Florida lifestyle in a quiet neighborhood just a couple blocks from the beach. This 2/1 unfurnished duplex features a nice bright and open floor plan with Terrazzo Floors throughout. It features a beautifully updated kitchen with brown wood cabinets & granite counter tops. It includes a Washer/Dryer that is located in the shared Garage. Great location that is walking distance to the beautiful beach and local restaurants. This rental won't last long call today!