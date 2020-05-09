All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

14503 North Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14503 North Bayshore Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living the Florida lifestyle in a quiet neighborhood just a couple blocks from the beach. This 2/1 unfurnished duplex features a nice bright and open floor plan with Terrazzo Floors throughout. It features a beautifully updated kitchen with brown wood cabinets & granite counter tops. It includes a Washer/Dryer that is located in the shared Garage. Great location that is walking distance to the beautiful beach and local restaurants. This rental won't last long call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee