14503 North Bayshore Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living the Florida lifestyle in a quiet neighborhood just a couple blocks from the beach. This 2/1 unfurnished duplex features a nice bright and open floor plan with Terrazzo Floors throughout. It features a beautifully updated kitchen with brown wood cabinets & granite counter tops. It includes a Washer/Dryer that is located in the shared Garage. Great location that is walking distance to the beautiful beach and local restaurants. This rental won't last long call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14503 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.