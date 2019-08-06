116 131ST AVENUE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECT LOCATION! Gorgeous Townhome with stunning views! ANNUAL RENTAL located on the intracoastal and across the street from the White sandy Beach! This townhome has an oversized 2 car garage beneath 2 floors of living space with your own private elevator in unit to all 3 floors. Huge waterfront covered patio on the marina side large enough for furniture, TV and a dining room table. Cable ready too! Walk to Johns Pass and Restaurants. Available September 1st. Pets allowed. Non-Smokers only. (Dock spaces are available separately when available.)