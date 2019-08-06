All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
116 131ST AVENUE E
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

116 131ST AVENUE E

116 131st Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

116 131st Ave E, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT LOCATION! Gorgeous Townhome with stunning views! ANNUAL RENTAL located on the intracoastal and across the street from the White sandy Beach! This townhome has an oversized 2 car garage beneath 2 floors of living space with your own private elevator in unit to all 3 floors. Huge waterfront covered patio on the marina side large enough for furniture, TV and a dining room table. Cable ready too! Walk to Johns Pass and Restaurants. Available September 1st. Pets allowed. Non-Smokers only. (Dock spaces are available separately when available.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have any available units?
116 131ST AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 116 131ST AVENUE E have?
Some of 116 131ST AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 131ST AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
116 131ST AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 131ST AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have a pool?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E has a pool.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 116 131ST AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 131ST AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
