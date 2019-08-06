116 131ST AVENUE E

Amenities
PERFECT LOCATION! Gorgeous Townhome with stunning views! ANNUAL RENTAL located on the intracoastal and across the street from the White sandy Beach! This townhome has an oversized 2 car garage beneath 2 floors of living space with your own private elevator in unit to all 3 floors. Huge waterfront covered patio on the marina side large enough for furniture, TV and a dining room table. Cable ready too! Walk to Johns Pass and Restaurants. Available September 1st. Pets allowed. Non-Smokers only. (Dock spaces are available separately when available.)