Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Awesome House in the BEST LOCATION IN BUCKHEAD, walk everywhere Marta is short 8 minute walk with direct line to Airport for $6. House is immaculate and easy to live in. Garage Parking and street parking makes for easy grocery/luggage unloading. 3 Bedrooms up with private baths for each. Awesome screen porch on main level, very private. Ground floor can be used for Aupair suite, media room or overflow for adult children has a full bath.