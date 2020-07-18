All apartments in Lutz
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY

19601 Bamboo Basin Way · (813) 376-5369
Location

19601 Bamboo Basin Way, Lutz, FL 33559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4232 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Grand Oasis Estate for lease located in the gated subdivision The Sanctuary in Lutz. 4 Bed/3 Bath, one level, boasts upgraded living with ample options for optimal relaxation and entertainment inside and out! Incredible views and natural light with expansive windows, tall ceilings, upgraded woodwork and trim plus surprise features within the home's one-of-a-kind architectural design. The home offers stunning light features, durable flooring-slate, tile and hardwoods, gourmet eat-in-kitchen with bar, center island plus and overly equipped butler's pantry. Appliances: viking double overs, subzero refrigerator with customized doors to match surrounding cabinetry, granite counters, 6 burner gas cook top, plus a convenient and functionally equipped outdoor kitchen. Separate dining room, ideal laundry room, custom den/library with amazing wood features; ample shelving with wall to wall built-in cabinetry, desirable wet bar plus a uniquely brilliant entrance into master quarters. Master retreat boasts spacious, upgraded closet organization system and spa-like master bath. Sensational lanai with outdoor fireplace, heated, salt water pool with remarkable water features. European-inspired custom pergola. 5ft aluminum fence installed in June. Home is rich in exquisite detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have any available units?
19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have?
Some of 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY offers parking.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY has a pool.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
