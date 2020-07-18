19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Grand Oasis Estate for lease located in the gated subdivision The Sanctuary in Lutz. 4 Bed/3 Bath, one level, boasts upgraded living with ample options for optimal relaxation and entertainment inside and out! Incredible views and natural light with expansive windows, tall ceilings, upgraded woodwork and trim plus surprise features within the home's one-of-a-kind architectural design. The home offers stunning light features, durable flooring-slate, tile and hardwoods, gourmet eat-in-kitchen with bar, center island plus and overly equipped butler's pantry. Appliances: viking double overs, subzero refrigerator with customized doors to match surrounding cabinetry, granite counters, 6 burner gas cook top, plus a convenient and functionally equipped outdoor kitchen. Separate dining room, ideal laundry room, custom den/library with amazing wood features; ample shelving with wall to wall built-in cabinetry, desirable wet bar plus a uniquely brilliant entrance into master quarters. Master retreat boasts spacious, upgraded closet organization system and spa-like master bath. Sensational lanai with outdoor fireplace, heated, salt water pool with remarkable water features. European-inspired custom pergola. 5ft aluminum fence installed in June. Home is rich in exquisite detail.