16402 Livingston Avenue
16402 Livingston Avenue

Location

16402 Livingston Avenue, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 2/2 in Lutz - This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Lutz is a must see, and on it's own private road far away from traffic providing quiet and private living alongside a beautiful lake as your backdrop. Open kitchen floor plan with dishwasher, stove and oven leads into extra large, open living/dining space with beautiful and stylish terrazzo floors throughout. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space have ceiling fans and large, open windows. See a walk-through on the property here: https://youtu.be/OEH5FJCqnus

Lawn maintenance is included on this property.

Rent is $1,350/mo. with a $1,350 security deposit required at move in.

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $60.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you! Appointments are required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4315872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
16402 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 16402 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 16402 Livingston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16402 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16402 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16402 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16402 Livingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16402 Livingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16402 Livingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

