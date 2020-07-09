16402 Livingston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large 2/2 in Lutz - This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Lutz is a must see, and on it's own private road far away from traffic providing quiet and private living alongside a beautiful lake as your backdrop. Open kitchen floor plan with dishwasher, stove and oven leads into extra large, open living/dining space with beautiful and stylish terrazzo floors throughout. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space have ceiling fans and large, open windows. See a walk-through on the property here: https://youtu.be/OEH5FJCqnus



Lawn maintenance is included on this property.



Rent is $1,350/mo. with a $1,350 security deposit required at move in.



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $60.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you! Appointments are required.



No Pets Allowed



