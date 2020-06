Amenities

Beautiful 2 story town-home in beautiful Lake Wildmere community in Longwood. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The property has a master bedroom with an over sized shower with dual shower head, walk in closets, and washer /dryer. This is a gated community with a community pool, located on a cul de sac. Kitchen includes stainless steel range, microwave, & dishwasher, & granite counter tops. Pet friendly, with HOA breed restrictions.