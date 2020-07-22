418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

LIKE NEW!! Charming 5 bed / 3.5 bath POOL home in Brentwood Club an exclusive Gated community conveniently located in Longwood's Lake Emma corridor. Very close to A-Rated schools, shopping, & major roadways. The homes interior was recently painted from top to bottom... Features include a gourmet kitchen with working island, 42" cabinetry, stainless appliances, double ovens, cooktop, pantry, large family room overlooking screen enclosed pool and brick paved lanai, tile floors throughout the downstairs living, & newer carpet installed in all the bedrooms. Guest bedroom suite downstairs offers complete privacy with pocket door and full bath. Formal living & dining room with a separate office / media room. Huge master bedroom with his / her walk-in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, & separate standup shower. Upstairs also features a large bonus loft area with new wood floors. Pet friendly! Great home for entertaining! Lawn Care & Pool Care Included!! MUST SEE!!