Longwood, FL
418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE

418 Brentwood Club Cove · No Longer Available
Location

418 Brentwood Club Cove, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LIKE NEW!! Charming 5 bed / 3.5 bath POOL home in Brentwood Club an exclusive Gated community conveniently located in Longwood's Lake Emma corridor. Very close to A-Rated schools, shopping, & major roadways. The homes interior was recently painted from top to bottom... Features include a gourmet kitchen with working island, 42" cabinetry, stainless appliances, double ovens, cooktop, pantry, large family room overlooking screen enclosed pool and brick paved lanai, tile floors throughout the downstairs living, & newer carpet installed in all the bedrooms. Guest bedroom suite downstairs offers complete privacy with pocket door and full bath. Formal living & dining room with a separate office / media room. Huge master bedroom with his / her walk-in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, & separate standup shower. Upstairs also features a large bonus loft area with new wood floors. Pet friendly! Great home for entertaining! Lawn Care & Pool Care Included!! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have any available units?
418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have?
Some of 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE currently offering any rent specials?
418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE is pet friendly.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE offer parking?
Yes, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE offers parking.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have a pool?
Yes, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE has a pool.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have accessible units?
No, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
