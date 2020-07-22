418 BRENTWOOD CLUB COVE

Amenities
LIKE NEW!! Charming 5 bed / 3.5 bath POOL home in Brentwood Club an exclusive Gated community conveniently located in Longwood's Lake Emma corridor. Very close to A-Rated schools, shopping, & major roadways. The homes interior was recently painted from top to bottom... Features include a gourmet kitchen with working island, 42" cabinetry, stainless appliances, double ovens, cooktop, pantry, large family room overlooking screen enclosed pool and brick paved lanai, tile floors throughout the downstairs living, & newer carpet installed in all the bedrooms. Guest bedroom suite downstairs offers complete privacy with pocket door and full bath. Formal living & dining room with a separate office / media room. Huge master bedroom with his / her walk-in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, & separate standup shower. Upstairs also features a large bonus loft area with new wood floors. Pet friendly! Great home for entertaining! Lawn Care & Pool Care Included!! MUST SEE!!