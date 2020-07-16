All apartments in Longwood
Longwood, FL
401 VALENCIA COURT
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

401 VALENCIA COURT

401 Valencia Court · No Longer Available
Location

401 Valencia Court, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a lots of space and a screened-in patio. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, spacious communal living rooms, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and a window into the main living room.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have any available units?
401 VALENCIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 401 VALENCIA COURT have?
Some of 401 VALENCIA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 VALENCIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
401 VALENCIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 VALENCIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 401 VALENCIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 401 VALENCIA COURT offers parking.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 VALENCIA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have a pool?
No, 401 VALENCIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 401 VALENCIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 VALENCIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 VALENCIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 VALENCIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
