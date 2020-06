Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths pool home located in Longwood FL! This property features a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The separate family room has ceramic tile. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bdrm are good sized. Open pool and patio in a natural setting invite lazy days and relaxation! Great location and excellent schools. Close to shopping and SR 434, 17-92, Lake Emma Blvd. I-4.