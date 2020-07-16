Amenities

1331 Landry Circle Available 04/01/19 Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Longwood, FL! - Welcome home to this quaint 2 bed 2 bath home that has been recently renovated with NEW floors, paint, as well as kitchen and bath upgrades. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The layout of this home is great for entertaining family and friends. The ADORABLE kitchen overlooks the living room, with an AMAZING view of the private backyard. The SPACIOUS yard is completely fenced in. The home features a 2 car garage with additional storage and a courtyard driveway. The home is in walking distance to the pool, tennis and basketball courts.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Lake Mary Blvd and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Rock Lake Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. $350.00 Pet Fee, $500.00 with additional pet (If applicable). $250.00 processing fee per unit. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE April 1, 2019!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



