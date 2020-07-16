All apartments in Longwood
Longwood, FL
1331 Landry Circle
1331 Landry Circle

1331 Landry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Landry Circle, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1331 Landry Circle Available 04/01/19 Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Longwood, FL! - Welcome home to this quaint 2 bed 2 bath home that has been recently renovated with NEW floors, paint, as well as kitchen and bath upgrades. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The layout of this home is great for entertaining family and friends. The ADORABLE kitchen overlooks the living room, with an AMAZING view of the private backyard. The SPACIOUS yard is completely fenced in. The home features a 2 car garage with additional storage and a courtyard driveway. The home is in walking distance to the pool, tennis and basketball courts.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Lake Mary Blvd and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Rock Lake Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. $350.00 Pet Fee, $500.00 with additional pet (If applicable). $250.00 processing fee per unit. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE April 1, 2019!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

NEW MARKETING PICTURES COMING SOON

(RLNE4779364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Landry Circle have any available units?
1331 Landry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1331 Landry Circle have?
Some of 1331 Landry Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Landry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Landry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Landry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Landry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Landry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Landry Circle offers parking.
Does 1331 Landry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Landry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Landry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Landry Circle has a pool.
Does 1331 Landry Circle have accessible units?
No, 1331 Landry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Landry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Landry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Landry Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1331 Landry Circle has units with air conditioning.
