Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

102 Cashew Court

102 Cashew Court · No Longer Available
Location

102 Cashew Court, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in a great location in Longwood. Wood laminate floors in the living and dining rooms and carpeting in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen and 2 car garage, large screened patio with outside paver area in the large fenced in backyard! 100 sq ft paver patio, newer carpet on screen porch. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!!! Please call us today @ 407-766-9353. to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cashew Court have any available units?
102 Cashew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 102 Cashew Court have?
Some of 102 Cashew Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Cashew Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cashew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cashew Court pet-friendly?
No, 102 Cashew Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 102 Cashew Court offer parking?
Yes, 102 Cashew Court offers parking.
Does 102 Cashew Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Cashew Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cashew Court have a pool?
No, 102 Cashew Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cashew Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Cashew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cashew Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cashew Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cashew Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Cashew Court has units with air conditioning.

