Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1231 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6037 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6037 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1440 sqft
BEACH HOUSE HIDEAWAY WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL with old Florida charm nestled among million dollar homes and private beach access. Lovingly updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated single family home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
738 BAYPORT WAY
738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1456 sqft
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
572 SCHOONER LANE
572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 TWIN SHORES BLVD
104 Beach Harbor Club, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY, NO PETS ALLOWED. (GULF TO BAY LIVING) TURNKEY FURNISHED, TENANT PAYS CABLE AND WIRELESS INTERNET. OWNER PAYS ALL WATER, TRASH AND PEST CONTROL. Available 9/25/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
1050 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
1050 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1350 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO ESCAPE THE COLD WINTERS? AVAILABLE JANUARY 15TH THROUGH JUNE 15,2021 $5500 A MONTH PLUS 12% TAX X IF LESS THEN 6 MONTHS RENTAL. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
455 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2780 sqft
Vacation in Paradise! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 baths, luxury split floor plan condo on LONGBOAT KEY. Behind the gates of LBK CLUB, known for its privacy and yet close to St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S
747 St Judes Drive South, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,950
667 sqft
Beach House Getaway, Weekly Rate. Vacation short term rental. The Blue Pearl has stunning views, surrounded by waterways, the perfect quiet spot on Longboat Key.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
618 CEDARS COURT
618 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD
121 Beach Harbor Club, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
920 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL ON THE BAY CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. New modular 2-bedroom 2-bath home with unobstructed Marina and Bay views. Open floor plan and Bar top island with dining area. Unit features a large living room with flat screen TV.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1257 sqft
BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious open floor plan with two exterior balconies (one of which is screened) to enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails with ocean breezes and the beautiful azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
2115 Harbourside Dr, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1906 sqft
BAY ISLES UPDATED SEASONAL (2-month term) VILLA RENTAL WITH LOVELY GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Enjoy elevated views that span the harbourside greens from the comfort of this 3BD/2BA villa residence positioned behind the private gates of Bay Isles.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3950 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3950 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
2828 sqft
LUXURY ITALIAN VILLA DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE BEACH. WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Gorgeous Sunset views and warm tropical sunshine from this lovely Italian estate.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5601 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
975 sqft
2 BED/2 BATH GROUND FLOOR BEACHFRONT CONDO ON THE GULF OF MEXICO Completely updated unit with Gulf front views, walk right onto the beach! New furnishings in this 1st floor unit 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with king bed in the master bedrooom and Gulf
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Longboat Key, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Longboat Key renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

