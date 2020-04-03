All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020

6700 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
BAYSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH. Whitney Beach is one of the best places to stay and play on Longboat Key! Located between the Gulf of Mexico beach and the Sarasota Bay, this is a beach lover's and water sports paradise. Short drive north to Anna Maria Island with restaurants and shopping or take the scenic drive to Sarasota with St. Armand's Circle and all that downtown Sarasota has to offer. Gorgeous canal views from this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom 2nd floor turnkey furnished condo in the popular Whitney Beach community. Cable TV and FREE Wireless Internet access. Fully equipped and nicely updated kitchen with washer/dryer in unit. Close to everything - with two heated swimming pools, tennis courts, boathouse, fishing dock, kayak launch, beach-side pavilion and LOTS more. Monthly rentals available year-round. Come and enjoy all the Longboat Key has to offer!

$3,200/month mid-December to mid-April and $2,250/month mid-April to mid-December. Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, utilities if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

