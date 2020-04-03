6700 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

BAYSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH. Whitney Beach is one of the best places to stay and play on Longboat Key! Located between the Gulf of Mexico beach and the Sarasota Bay, this is a beach lover's and water sports paradise. Short drive north to Anna Maria Island with restaurants and shopping or take the scenic drive to Sarasota with St. Armand's Circle and all that downtown Sarasota has to offer. Gorgeous canal views from this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom 2nd floor turnkey furnished condo in the popular Whitney Beach community. Cable TV and FREE Wireless Internet access. Fully equipped and nicely updated kitchen with washer/dryer in unit. Close to everything - with two heated swimming pools, tennis courts, boathouse, fishing dock, kayak launch, beach-side pavilion and LOTS more. Monthly rentals available year-round. Come and enjoy all the Longboat Key has to offer!



$3,200/month mid-December to mid-April and $2,250/month mid-April to mid-December. Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, utilities if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.