3240 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Beautiful turnkey furnished condo at the sought after Portobello on Longboat Key. The meticulously maintained, light and bright two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a combination living room/dining room, separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, split bedrooms and a washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy your morning coffee while sitting on the screened lanai that looks out over the bay. Community amenities include private beach access, pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, kayak launch and BBQ area. This will not last long!!!