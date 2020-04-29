5220 NE 29th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath designer home features ultra-luxury amenities including marble floors, soaring ceilings enhanced with recessed LED lighting, impact windows and doors, quartz counters, sub-zero stainless steel refrigerator, double ovens, and a large pantry. Enjoy the oversized master suite with vast pool and water views, large bathroom and walk-in closet. Wall to wall sliding doors lead to the beautiful tropical pool and large patio area for entertaining. Situated on one of the largest lots in LHP just one canal from the intracoastal waterway. Furnished or Unfurnished.