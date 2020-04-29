All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

5220 NE 29th Ave

5220 Northeast 29th Avenue · (954) 784-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath designer home features ultra-luxury amenities including marble floors, soaring ceilings enhanced with recessed LED lighting, impact windows and doors, quartz counters, sub-zero stainless steel refrigerator, double ovens, and a large pantry. Enjoy the oversized master suite with vast pool and water views, large bathroom and walk-in closet. Wall to wall sliding doors lead to the beautiful tropical pool and large patio area for entertaining. Situated on one of the largest lots in LHP just one canal from the intracoastal waterway. Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have any available units?
5220 NE 29th Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5220 NE 29th Ave have?
Some of 5220 NE 29th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 NE 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5220 NE 29th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 NE 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5220 NE 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave offer parking?
No, 5220 NE 29th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 NE 29th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5220 NE 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5220 NE 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 NE 29th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 NE 29th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 NE 29th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
