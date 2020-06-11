4400 NE 24TH TE

Amenities
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft. concrete dock with full marine power ideal for large yacht, New white on white granite kitchen adjacent to large family room, Warm Mexican tile floor throughout living area, tile and wood flooring in bedrooms, Master bath has rain & body shower heads, Large covered patio overlooking pool/spa area & water. huge backyard, 2 car attached garage with brick paved drive, Spacious utility room with wet sink, work area & lots of closet space.