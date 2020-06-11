All apartments in Lighthouse Point
4400 NE 24TH TE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:24 AM

4400 NE 24TH TE

4400 Northeast 24th Terrace · (954) 588-9353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft. concrete dock with full marine power ideal for large yacht, New white on white granite kitchen adjacent to large family room, Warm Mexican tile floor throughout living area, tile and wood flooring in bedrooms, Master bath has rain & body shower heads, Large covered patio overlooking pool/spa area & water. huge backyard, 2 car attached garage with brick paved drive, Spacious utility room with wet sink, work area & lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have any available units?
4400 NE 24TH TE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4400 NE 24TH TE have?
Some of 4400 NE 24TH TE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 NE 24TH TE currently offering any rent specials?
4400 NE 24TH TE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 NE 24TH TE pet-friendly?
No, 4400 NE 24TH TE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE offer parking?
Yes, 4400 NE 24TH TE does offer parking.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 NE 24TH TE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have a pool?
Yes, 4400 NE 24TH TE has a pool.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have accessible units?
No, 4400 NE 24TH TE does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 NE 24TH TE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 NE 24TH TE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 NE 24TH TE does not have units with air conditioning.
