3460 NE 28th Ave

Amenities
Great east side location, minutes from shops, restaurants & ocean. Split floor plan w/private master suite, open family/dining areas. Updated kitchen off a large sunroom, playroom for the kids or family/tv room. Perfect for fun, family activities or gatherings. Located across from a park w/playgrounds, tennis courts & open grassy areas. Ideal 4 morning workout or a relaxing afternoon. Scheduled events for Christmas/Hanukkah, food trucks, bounce houses & lots more 4 all ages right outside your front door!