3460 NE 28th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3460 NE 28th Ave

3460 Northeast 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
tennis court
Great east side location, minutes from shops, restaurants & ocean. Split floor plan w/private master suite, open family/dining areas. Updated kitchen off a large sunroom, playroom for the kids or family/tv room. Perfect for fun, family activities or gatherings. Located across from a park w/playgrounds, tennis courts & open grassy areas. Ideal 4 morning workout or a relaxing afternoon. Scheduled events for Christmas/Hanukkah, food trucks, bounce houses & lots more 4 all ages right outside your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have any available units?
3460 NE 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lighthouse Point, FL.
What amenities does 3460 NE 28th Ave have?
Some of 3460 NE 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 NE 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3460 NE 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 NE 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3460 NE 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 3460 NE 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 NE 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 3460 NE 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3460 NE 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 NE 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 NE 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 NE 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
