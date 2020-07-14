3460 NE 28th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground tennis court

Great east side location, minutes from shops, restaurants & ocean. Split floor plan w/private master suite, open family/dining areas. Updated kitchen off a large sunroom, playroom for the kids or family/tv room. Perfect for fun, family activities or gatherings. Located across from a park w/playgrounds, tennis courts & open grassy areas. Ideal 4 morning workout or a relaxing afternoon. Scheduled events for Christmas/Hanukkah, food trucks, bounce houses & lots more 4 all ages right outside your front door!