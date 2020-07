Amenities

Welcome to the wonderful community of Venetian Park Gardens located in Lighthouse Point. Here you are only a few minutes away from the beach, great dining and shopping, This remodeled, designed and upgraded 1/1 offers the best of Florida living. Unit is being rented Fully Furnished, just bring your toothbrush. First floor entry with your assigned parking spot right outside your door. The community pool and clubhouse are just steps away. This unit is also For Sale, listed at $87500.