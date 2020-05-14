All apartments in Leesburg
1306 Vine St

1306 Vine Street · (407) 389-2939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 Vine St · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard. Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5742836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Vine St have any available units?
1306 Vine St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1306 Vine St have?
Some of 1306 Vine St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Vine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Vine St does offer parking.
Does 1306 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Vine St have a pool?
No, 1306 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Vine St have accessible units?
Yes, 1306 Vine St has accessible units.
Does 1306 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Vine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Vine St does not have units with air conditioning.
