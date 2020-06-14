Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leesburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
2951 Diver Loop
2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
City Guide for Leesburg, FL

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Leesburg, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leesburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

