6645 Wakefield DR

Amenities
Fully furnished large 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath pool home in Brookshire Village. Fort Myers home set for rental in Brookshire Village; ten miles from RSW airport, 20 minutes to Sanibel Island, 10 minutes from JetBlue (Red Sox) & CenturyLink (Twins) stadiums. Close to all of your needs! Pharmacy, Hospital, Fuel, Grocery, Shopping and Banking! A tropical oasis boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen, 3 dining areas, family room, living room, attached garage,solar heated pool in a vaulted lanai. Property has tropical trees, flowering bushes & plants, borders private lake with serene views.