All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 6645 Wakefield DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
6645 Wakefield DR
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:00 AM

6645 Wakefield DR

6645 Wakefield Drive · (239) 340-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6645 Wakefield Drive, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished large 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath pool home in Brookshire Village. Fort Myers home set for rental in Brookshire Village; ten miles from RSW airport, 20 minutes to Sanibel Island, 10 minutes from JetBlue (Red Sox) & CenturyLink (Twins) stadiums. Close to all of your needs! Pharmacy, Hospital, Fuel, Grocery, Shopping and Banking! A tropical oasis boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen, 3 dining areas, family room, living room, attached garage,solar heated pool in a vaulted lanai. Property has tropical trees, flowering bushes & plants, borders private lake with serene views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6645 Wakefield DR have any available units?
6645 Wakefield DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6645 Wakefield DR currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Wakefield DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Wakefield DR pet-friendly?
No, 6645 Wakefield DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR offer parking?
Yes, 6645 Wakefield DR offers parking.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6645 Wakefield DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR have a pool?
Yes, 6645 Wakefield DR has a pool.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR have accessible units?
No, 6645 Wakefield DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6645 Wakefield DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6645 Wakefield DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6645 Wakefield DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6645 Wakefield DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity