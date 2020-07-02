14596 Abaco Lakes DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access

Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds. The den can be used as an office or an additional bedroom, but does not have a window or closet. 8’ interior doors, tray ceilings, crown molding and high end finishes. The kitchen has 42" cabinets with granite extended bar top, GE profile stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Screened lanai for your enjoyment. Beautiful amenity center with pool and spa, clubhouse with fitness, gathering room, library/computer room with WiFi, catering kitchen and children's playground. Second pool is in walking distance.