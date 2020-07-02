All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

14596 Abaco Lakes DR

14596 Abaco Lakes Drive · (239) 839-8609
Location

14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds. The den can be used as an office or an additional bedroom, but does not have a window or closet. 8’ interior doors, tray ceilings, crown molding and high end finishes. The kitchen has 42" cabinets with granite extended bar top, GE profile stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Screened lanai for your enjoyment. Beautiful amenity center with pool and spa, clubhouse with fitness, gathering room, library/computer room with WiFi, catering kitchen and children's playground. Second pool is in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have any available units?
14596 Abaco Lakes DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have?
Some of 14596 Abaco Lakes DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14596 Abaco Lakes DR currently offering any rent specials?
14596 Abaco Lakes DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14596 Abaco Lakes DR pet-friendly?
No, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR offer parking?
Yes, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR offers parking.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have a pool?
Yes, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR has a pool.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have accessible units?
No, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14596 Abaco Lakes DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14596 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with air conditioning.
