11773 Grand Belvedere WAY

SEASONAL-VACATION RENTAL in a brand new community; "Arborwood Preserve". Brand new construction. 2 bedroom plus den with sleeper sofa!



Welcome to your new home away from home. This second floor unit boasts volume ceilings, LED recessed lighting, lakefront views, an expansive screened lanai, a high end kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen island with granite counter tops and more. The list of amenities is boundless. Just to name a few: Beach Entry Pool heated to 86 degrees, Fire Pit, Community Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Yoga Room, Full Fitness Center and more. Close to Spring Training Baseball - Red Sox and Twins Stadiums! Take a look at the photos and you'll fall in love with this amazing gated community located in convenient Fort Myers. Call today to reserve it! There is a 30 day minimum rental on this unit. For the 2020 Winter season we are looking for a minimum of a 90 day rental due to rent restrictions in the community. Currently booked for Jan - March 2020. Call for details!