11740 Bramble Cove DR

Beautiful Furnished home!!

Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

Amenities of Bramble Cove include biking and hiking trails, a dog park and a kayaking facility for residents to boat along the Orange River. Tennis courts and two golf courses, a Boat House, a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and there are several restaurant choices, some right on the water!

Verandah is close to downtown Fort Myers, both Punta Gorda and Fort Myers Airports and minutes from the Caloosachatchee River where you can enjoy boating, water skiing and fishing.