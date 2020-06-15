All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

11740 Bramble Cove DR

11740 Bramble Cove Drive · (239) 333-7125
Location

11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Furnished home!!
Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.
Amenities of Bramble Cove include biking and hiking trails, a dog park and a kayaking facility for residents to boat along the Orange River. Tennis courts and two golf courses, a Boat House, a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and there are several restaurant choices, some right on the water!
Verandah is close to downtown Fort Myers, both Punta Gorda and Fort Myers Airports and minutes from the Caloosachatchee River where you can enjoy boating, water skiing and fishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have any available units?
11740 Bramble Cove DR has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have?
Some of 11740 Bramble Cove DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 Bramble Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
11740 Bramble Cove DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 Bramble Cove DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11740 Bramble Cove DR is pet friendly.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 11740 Bramble Cove DR offers parking.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11740 Bramble Cove DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have a pool?
Yes, 11740 Bramble Cove DR has a pool.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 11740 Bramble Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11740 Bramble Cove DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11740 Bramble Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11740 Bramble Cove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
