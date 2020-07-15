All apartments in Lee County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:40 PM

10121 Bellavista CIR

10121 Bellavista Circle · (201) 805-5190
Location

10121 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spectacular First Floor Unit In Bellavista with a view of Prestigious Miromar Lakes Golf Course Hole #14. Unit is directly across from Bellavista's Clubhouse and Pool.The unit is currently being remolded with the addition of a Third Bedroom, Update flooring, and updated Furnishings. Miromar Lakes is a masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, The Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, Movie Theatre, Billard Table, Card Room, and informal and formal and private dinning.

Owner would consider off season rental as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have any available units?
10121 Bellavista CIR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10121 Bellavista CIR have?
Some of 10121 Bellavista CIR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 Bellavista CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10121 Bellavista CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 Bellavista CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10121 Bellavista CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR offer parking?
No, 10121 Bellavista CIR does not offer parking.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10121 Bellavista CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10121 Bellavista CIR has a pool.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have accessible units?
No, 10121 Bellavista CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10121 Bellavista CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10121 Bellavista CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10121 Bellavista CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
