10121 Bellavista CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Spectacular First Floor Unit In Bellavista with a view of Prestigious Miromar Lakes Golf Course Hole #14. Unit is directly across from Bellavista's Clubhouse and Pool.The unit is currently being remolded with the addition of a Third Bedroom, Update flooring, and updated Furnishings. Miromar Lakes is a masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, The Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, Movie Theatre, Billard Table, Card Room, and informal and formal and private dinning.



Owner would consider off season rental as well