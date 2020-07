Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished range Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park internet access media room

Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the on-site features you could enjoy today.All homes are well-appointed, featuring laminated countertops, shaker-style wood cabinetry, GE appliances including oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and full-size washer/dryer. These pet friendly apartments are perfect for on-the-go residents as each unit offers both direct-entry attached garages as well as detached garages. Visit us today and make Ashlar Apartments your new home.