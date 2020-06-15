All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:34 AM

5102 NW 36th St

5102 Northwest 36th Street · (954) 225-9907
Location

5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from
Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk
Distance). Perfect for Retirement Residence or Vocational Property. Quiet Community So many amenities. Senior
Community, ONLY 55+. Conveniently located close to Supermarkets, Walgreens and Shopping Centers. Shuttles
available to major shopping centers. Do not miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 NW 36th St have any available units?
5102 NW 36th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5102 NW 36th St have?
Some of 5102 NW 36th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 NW 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
5102 NW 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 NW 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 5102 NW 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale Lakes.
Does 5102 NW 36th St offer parking?
No, 5102 NW 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 5102 NW 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 NW 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 NW 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 5102 NW 36th St has a pool.
Does 5102 NW 36th St have accessible units?
No, 5102 NW 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 NW 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 NW 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 NW 36th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 NW 36th St does not have units with air conditioning.
