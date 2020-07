4848 Northwest 24th Court #318 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH NEWLY REMODELED WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS TILED BALCONY AND MORE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING. NICE GATED COMMUNITY AND SECURE BUILDING WITH POOL, CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. NO PETS ALLOWED AND CREDIT SCORE OVER 645 REQUIRED BY ASSOCIATION TO BE APPROVED. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT.



https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/mia/A10845636



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993