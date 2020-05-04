4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool bbq/grill hot tub

Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.! Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home, with the panoramic views of the intra-coastal, luxurious pool and hot tub. This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story house with a private deck, boat lift and patio invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. Generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING. Live like a star , dock your boat to the lift, walk to shops/bars/restaurants/ocean in minutes, exquisite neighborhood and, unique life style of lauderdale by the sea in an amazing home.VIRTUAL TOUR:https://www.dropbox.com/s/95e24ssg4luchul/C0001.MP4?dl=0