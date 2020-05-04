All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:11 AM

4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE

4319 Trade Winds Avenue West · (954) 292-2350
Location

4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2513 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.! Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home, with the panoramic views of the intra-coastal, luxurious pool and hot tub. This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story house with a private deck, boat lift and patio invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. Generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING. Live like a star , dock your boat to the lift, walk to shops/bars/restaurants/ocean in minutes, exquisite neighborhood and, unique life style of lauderdale by the sea in an amazing home.VIRTUAL TOUR:https://www.dropbox.com/s/95e24ssg4luchul/C0001.MP4?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have any available units?
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have?
Some of 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE offer parking?
No, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE has a pool.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE has accessible units.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
