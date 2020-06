Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean. The location is truly superb, you can walk a few blocks to downtown Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and enjoy all the restaurants and shops the town has to offer! Over 150k in renovations just completed. Very clean, no one has lived in the home since the renovations. Humongous back yard, great for entertaining. 2 car garage. Owner is looking for well qualified renters with provable income and high credit score. Serious inquires only.