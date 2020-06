Amenities

Fully Furnished ANNUAL 1/1 condo just steps from the beach in the quaint village of Lauderdale By The Sea! No pets & non smokers only please. Unit has new laminate flooring throughout. Brand new king sized bed, bathroom flooring & 4K smart TV. Approval process will require credit and background check.